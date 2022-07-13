Letter: Hospital guards judged man by the color of his skin

Regarding “Messenger: Daughter wants justice for dad’s arrest at BJC while he was a kidney patient” (July 11): It made me sick to my stomach that a hospital patient was treated with such unnecessary brutality and presumption of guilt, although it did not surprise me. Such incidents only testify to the fact that our society has a long way to go before people see each other as fellow human beings and don’t immediately judge someone by the color of their skin.
Why didn’t the person at the main desk help? Why didn’t the security guards ask if he was a patient (he was wearing his previous day’s admission bracelet) before jumping to conclusions? I hope these Barnes-Jewish Hospital guards are no longer employed. And I hope this man’s daughter gets justice. Robinson had already endured pain, fear and sadness from his kidney disease. And then to go through this ordeal!
Carolyn Knarr • St. Louis