Letter: Hospital workers still struggling to get protective gear

Regarding “Concern about overtaxed health care workers grows as COVID hospitalizations climb” (Oct. 21): Many do not acknowledge that there is a lack of protective gear for doctors and nurses. This is unacceptable because they are being exposed to the coronavirus every day. According to Infection Control Today, 23% of hospitals have stated that they use 100 masks per day.
It is crucial to protect doctors and nurses because they are risking their lives, and they also have families at home. According to the International Council of Nurses, the death toll among nurses across 44 countries as of Aug. 14 was 1,097. We need to start taking action now before the numbers of deaths increase. Congress and the public need to be aware the continuing struggle to get protective equipment to hospital staffs.
Alma Camacho • Clayton
