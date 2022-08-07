Letter: Hospitalized mental health patients need longer stays

Regarding “Prosecutors clear man in shooting of robbery suspect at St. Charles QuikTrip” (Aug. 3): This story about Lance Bush and his tragic ending was heartbreaking. It is unfortunate that his mental illness never received the attention that his mother had requested.

As a parent of an individual with a mental illness, I have battled in this arena for 34 years. I believe the system is ineffective and indifferent. With few exceptions, those admitted to hospitals under court order are subsequently released after the legally mandated 96-hour stay with no follow-up from a psychiatrist or staff.

Hospital psychiatrists should consider that those who file the affidavits to admit a loved one through the court do not do so lightly. This arduous task is undertaken because of justified concerns and desperation. A four-day hospitalization is unable to stabilize a patient with a severe psychotic disorder, much less provide time for a comprehensive evaluation. An extended stay is critical to stabilize the psychosis and to provide consistency in treatment. No such care results in additional patient decline, thus jeopardizing the patient and providing potential harm to society.

The rationale given for early release is that the patient is not a danger to himself or others. This logic bears serious investigation and a more comprehensive patient examination. Poor mental health care is evidenced by current violence in our country. Far too often, we reach out to a system that either ignores or fails us. Sadly, we are all too familiar with the results.

Diane Buhr • St. Louis County