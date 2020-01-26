Letter: House rushed impeachment without securing witnesses

The House of Representatives was supposed to investigate President Donald Trump’s misconduct and then present its findings to the Senate for judgment. If there are so-called witnesses that are needed to prosecute the president, witnesses who did not testify before the House, the House should not have impeached him until members got the witnesses they needed.
Instead, they rushed their impeachment.
The House needs to present its case for impeachment and let the chips fall where they may. Executive privilege is an established right of the president. He has every right to insist that his private meetings and talks with his staff are just that — private. The House Intelligence and Judiciary committees held private meetings, and they still withhold the name of the so-called whistleblower. This entire process is a sham that is costing us, the taxpayer, millions of dollars for nothing.
Finally, regarding the letter “Tragic precedent for blind religious support of Trump” (Jan. 22): Letter writer Rev. Paul Schwartzkopf should be ashamed of himself for equating President Trump to Adolf Hitler. I’m shocked that he would make such an unfounded comparison. I hope his congregation is equally shocked. There are plenty of things about President Trump that I don’t like, but to make up lies and innuendos about him is just wrong.
John Ellis • Kirkwood