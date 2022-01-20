Letter: How and why do professional scalpers get good tickets?

Why do Ticketmaster and the Blues allow for “verified third-party ticket sellers” to basically scalp tickets? How do these “verified” sellers get (mostly the best) tickets in the first place?

I suggest, to make the playing field a little less crooked, that those saintly verified sellers must allow for counteroffers, at the least. At the most, they are not doing St. Louis sports fans any favors. In my opinion, they make their living by legally stealing from sports fans. This must stop.

I would like for sports and concert promoters and and other entertainment ticket vendors to explain to everyone why these so-called businessmen get and sell the best tickets for profit. It’s like the mob in the 1940s.

Mark Indelicato • Shrewsbury