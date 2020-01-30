Letter: How are Missouri Republicans serving the common good?
Letter: How are Missouri Republicans serving the common good?

Regarding “Missouri’s prohibition of local plastic-bag laws is worse than doing nothing.” (Jan. 27): What hits you in the face when you read this editorial is the novel idea that government was created to advance the common good. How does a law prohibiting a local community from protecting itself against the scourge of plastic bags help the common good?

Of course the same logic would apply to not expanding Medicaid for the poor. I think it’s time for the Republican Party to sit down and evaluate how well they are treating the common good in Missouri.

Steven Bettlach • St. Louis

