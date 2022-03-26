 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How can Israel still be lenient with a Russian oligarch?

EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Dec. 19, 2015. The Football Association says Chelsea has withdrawn its request to play its FA Cup game against Middlesbrough without a crowd, a proposal that had sparked fierce opposition from the second-tier club hosting the match. The Premier League team had proposed no fans because the government won’t allow Chelsea to sell any tickets under the terms of its license to operate after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

 Matt Dunham

Regarding “EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich” (March 15): It appears Russian billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich is sailing freely around the Mediterranean Sea on his superyacht and able to dock and dine in Israeli restaurants. Western European countries, but not the U.S., have frozen his assets. Yet, Israel has not acted to enforce the sanctions that have been placed on him.

Abramovich has been closely allied politically to Russian President Vladimir Putin for years and yet still enjoys safe access in Israel. He has Israeli citizenship, but the reaction by Israeli leaders is unacceptable in my opinion. It’s a statement to the world that even after the U.S. defeated the Nazis in World War II and secured the homeland they now occupy, Israel has not demonstrated it is on the side of democracy.

We sacrificed blood and treasure and provided Israel the ability to exist as a nation, yet this is what we are seeing from them, even now, after all our continuing aid of defensive weapons and money. I say no more to this until they are willing to say no to Putin’s slaughter in Ukraine.

Karen Glaub • Wentzville

