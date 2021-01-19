Letter: How can mass vaccination be so confusing, difficult?

Regarding " As more eligible for vaccination, St. Louis County struggles to keep up with demand " (Jan. 18): I am over 70 years old and am trying to make an appointment for my coronavirus vaccine. I am fully prepared to wait for my proper place in line.

At this point, I have followed through with all the available web sites and filled out all the forms online. Some of the sites work, some are down, some are counterintuitive and some are plain out of order. I feel like Lou Costello trying to understand the starting lineup for the St. Louis Wolves with Bud Abbott playing the part of the state official in charge. In the meantime I hear from my contemporaries in other states who have received their second shot already.