Letter: How can members of Congress root for Russian dictators?

Regarding “GOP torn as Greene speaks to far right amid ‘Putin!’ chants” (March 1): As a child growing up in the late 1950s, I could never have imagined a time when a member of Congress like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green would openly attend and address a white supremacist rally where the organizer led cheers and chants for Russia’s dictator. I’m reminded of Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev’s famous 1956 promise that he would “bury” the U.S.

I believe there are men moldering in our Guantanamo Bay prison who did far less to attack this nation. What a frightening, chilling time for this country.

Martha Stark • St. Louis

