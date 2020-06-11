Letter: How can Parson promote the antithesis of democracy?
Regarding “The voter-fraud fraud” (June 8): We read with astonishment this editorial about Republican efforts to tamp down Americans’ right to vote by mail. We found most damning the statement made by Gov. Mike Parson, suggesting that if voters were uncomfortable voting because of potential virus exposure, “then don’t go out and vote.”

We are appalled that any elected official would ever tell citizens to not exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Only Parson, who is in his position only by accession, would promote the antithesis of Democracy.

John and Eunice Reichman • Chesterfield

