 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: How can Shildt’s winning be ‘difference of philosophy’?
0 comments

Letter: How can Shildt’s winning be ‘difference of philosophy’?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals quality control coach Mike Shildt poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

 Chris Lee

 

Regarding “‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’” (Oct. 15): Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt won 56% of his games, was Manager of the Year two seasons ago, brought this year’s club back from the dead to make the playoffs, and is a disciple of the “Cardinals Way.” Now he’s the former manager.

What about all this is not within the philosophy of the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak? You’d have to go back to 1964 and the Johnny Keane/Bing Devine debacle to find a similar example of obtuse decision-making by a team executive.

Jim Kroeger • Fairlawn, Ohio

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News