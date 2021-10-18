Letter: How can Shildt’s winning be ‘difference of philosophy’?

Regarding “‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’” (Oct. 15): Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt won 56% of his games, was Manager of the Year two seasons ago, brought this year’s club back from the dead to make the playoffs, and is a disciple of the “Cardinals Way.” Now he’s the former manager.
What about all this is not within the philosophy of the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak? You’d have to go back to 1964 and the Johnny Keane/Bing Devine debacle to find a similar example of obtuse decision-making by a team executive.
Jim Kroeger • Fairlawn, Ohio