 Skip to main content
Letter: How can Texans be ‘pro-life’ yet back death penalty?
0 comments

Letter: How can Texans be ‘pro-life’ yet back death penalty?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in San Antonio. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 by the U.S. Supreme Court, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

 Eric Gay

Regarding “Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions” (Sept. 7): Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who just signed the recent anti-abortion law, is “pro-life” and Catholic. So how can Texas still have the death penalty? Shame on these hypocrites. These government officials just care about themselves.

Cecilia Iwane • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News