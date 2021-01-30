Letter: How could Trump possibly be on most-admired list?

In light of Donald Trump’s most recent impeachment debate, I recalled a story from earlier this month, “Trump, Michelle Obama named ‘most admired’” (Jan. 2). While I certainly agree that Michelle Obama was a very good choice according to a Gallup Poll, the choice of Trump as the most admired man was simply the height of absurdity.

How could a person of such unsavory character, mental instability, a demagogue, a cheat, a liar, a draft dodger, a president who fomented violence, a person devoid of compassion be the recipient of such cachet?

I suspect that the late George Gallup, the founder of the eponymous Gallup Poll, would turn over in his grave knowing that a dishonorable person like Trump was accorded such a prestigious award.

Gene Carton • University City