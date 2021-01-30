 Skip to main content
Letter: How could Trump possibly be on most-admired list?
Letter: How could Trump possibly be on most-admired list?

Trump US Abu Dhabi

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik

In light of Donald Trump’s most recent impeachment debate, I recalled a story from earlier this month, “Trump, Michelle Obama named ‘most admired’” (Jan. 2). While I certainly agree that Michelle Obama was a very good choice according to a Gallup Poll, the choice of Trump as the most admired man was simply the height of absurdity.

How could a person of such unsavory character, mental instability, a demagogue, a cheat, a liar, a draft dodger, a president who fomented violence, a person devoid of compassion be the recipient of such cachet?

I suspect that the late George Gallup, the founder of the eponymous Gallup Poll, would turn over in his grave knowing that a dishonorable person like Trump was accorded such a prestigious award.

Gene Carton • University City

