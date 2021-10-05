 Skip to main content
Letter: How did Bush's Iron Dome vote serve her 1st District?
Letter: How did Bush's Iron Dome vote serve her 1st District?

Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’ after voting against Iron Dome funding" (Sept. 23): Rep. Cori Bush's vote against the Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system was not courageous. It was a stunt and a blatant grab for the “woke” spotlight. The vote passed with an overwhelming majority (420-9) and for good reason. This system has saved the lives of countless Israelis (Arab and Jew alike).

Hamas is a terrorist organization responsible for the murder of Jews living in their homeland as well as the Arabs who live peacefully in Israel. The Iron Dome system was developed, in part, to protect Israeli cities from Hamas rockets. The Iron Dome is a defensive system. So what does Bush's vote stand for? The death of more Israelis?

In our opinion, Bush's vote did not advance the cause of the Palestinian people who suffer daily at the hands of their own leadership. We believe her vote was one of self-promotion and ignorance. How does her vote serve the values of the citizens of Missouri's 1st Congressional District?

Nathan and Linda Cohen • Clayton

