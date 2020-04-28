Letter: How do senators sleep after watching Trump?

President Donald Trump should spend more time at Mar-a-Lago and deliver his campaign speeches there. The daily briefing should only be about the coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence should have no problems not answering questions and delivering questionable information. Trump feels that he must be the center of attention and basks in all the free press coverage. He craves power and only cares about getting reelected. The Senate had a golden opportunity to remove him, but members were only concerned about retaining their seats. How do they sleep at night?
Doyle Perry • Florissant
