Letter: How does the GOP justify letting AR-15s be sold?

Regarding “Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles” (June 2): I would ask Rep. Ann Wagner, or any other Republican for that matter, to explain why AR-15s are allowed to be purchased by anyone, be they 18 or 81. These weapons do not merely kill people, they shred human bodies. Moreover, no hunter would use them since there would be nothing left to take home at the end of the day.

These weapons are handed to soldiers at war, yet our government allows them to be sold to teenagers. Republicans say that it is wrong to politicize these mass shootings, but how can anyone believe that the lack of sane gun laws in this country are the result of anything other than the political activities of such groups as the National Rifle Association?

The Second Amendment, despite the declarations of the pro-gun advocates, is no justification for keeping these weapons on the street. School shootings, for example, do not involve a citizen defending his home from danger. Instead of a “well-regulated militia,” we have rogue individuals assassinating innocent kids and adults. Again, where is the justification? Can Wagner answer that question? Can any other Republican out there?

Jack Hilton • Frontenac