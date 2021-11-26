 Skip to main content
Letter: How effective is legislation in battling global warming?
Regarding “House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next” (Nov. 19): As Congress debates the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act, the public is entitled to much more information.

The Congressional Budget Office is rightfully engaged in estimating the true costs of this legislation in terms of increased taxation and borrowing. I look forward to these disclosures. However, something on the order of $500 billion in the act is claimed to be devoted to combating climate change. Yet I’ve never seen any figures concerning what fraction of a degree of mitigation of global temperature rise that can be expected from this expenditure.

Citizens are entitled to the best estimate that our government can muster. We used to have an Office of Technology Assessment, but that was disbanded years ago. We should revive it and put it to work in addressing such questions.

Charles Guenther • Ladue

