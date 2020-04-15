Letter: How, exactly, did the president bungle virus response?
Letter: How, exactly, did the president bungle virus response?

WHO, allies lament Trump cut to US funding as virus rages

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding the letter “Never vote for a president who has bungled a war” (April 3): With the early results seeming to be more favorable than projected by various models, please help me understand how President Donald Trump bungled his response to this opportunity.

Was it because he has pushed for too much money to fight this pandemic? Or that he closed our borders to travelers from China too soon? Was it because he closed our borders to travelers from the European Union and the United Kingdom? Was it because he has made it clear that the states and local jurisdictions have the primary responsibility to deal with the pandemic and that the federal government was there to provide whatever assistance it could? Was it because he assembled a task force with very capable Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the response?

Or was it because of the letter writer's hatred of President Trump?

Ben Janson • St. Louis

