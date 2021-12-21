Letter: How many kids must die to warrant mask mandates?

Regarding the editorial "How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?" (Dec. 11): How many kids will get sick and require hospitalization in an already overwhelmed health care system? In 10 years, are kids going to look back and say, “Yeah, some of my teachers and friends died, but at least we didn’t have to wear masks.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt should give us a number of just how many kids he's willing to let die before mask mandates return. Once we reach that number, if we go back to wearing masks in schools, will the collective trauma of kids needlessly dying just go away?

When Schmitt is old and sick and on his deathbed, will he regret forcing schools to do away with mask mandates? Or will he look back and say it was all worth it?

Max Wilson • Kirkwood