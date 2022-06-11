Letter: How many more deaths? Ask the Missouri Legislature

A letter writer on May 1, directing his attention to local officials and law enforcement, asks: “Where are elected officials in the struggle against crime?” He would do better questioning those in Jefferson City. The gun violence he laments is promoted by the majority party, which has effectively put a firearm in the hands of anyone who wants one.
They have made guns so plentiful as to be readily accessible to anyone of any age, mental state or criminal history. They have hindered dealing with crimes involving firearms by prohibiting local police from cooperating with federal officers.
Are these politicians unaware that crime has increased in concert with each removal of a commonsense gun control measure? Are they unaware that firearms have surpassed automobile accidents as the number one cause of death for children?
Their policies pose a threat to local police, and lawmakers’ promotion of easy access to guns increases the number of shootings of unarmed people. Officers fearful of being shot too often see a gun where none exists.
These politicians are so deep in the pockets of the gun lobby, I believe, that nothing else matters.
Of course, the ultimate question is: How many more Missourians must be sacrificed to their political ends?
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield
