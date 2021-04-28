Letter: How much more hate will we see coming from Hawley?

Regarding the editorial "On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history" (April 25): Once more, the senator who supposedly represents me, Josh Hawley, just took another step to prove he is a racist, in my opinion. Hawley was the only senator to vote against the recent Asian hate bill. I keep asking myself whether he is just plain stupid or really that hateful. I don’t know what he is trying to prove with these ridiculous actions, but I don’t see any redeeming qualities in this man. I'm left wondering what his goal is and how much more hate we will see coming from him.