Letter: How much more hate will we see coming from Hawley?
Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing on Feb. 3 in Washington.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

 

Regarding the editorial "On anti-Asian hate, Hawley again stands alone on the wrong side of history" (April 25): Once more, the senator who supposedly represents me, Josh Hawley, just took another step to prove he is a racist, in my opinion. Hawley was the only senator to vote against the recent Asian hate bill. I keep asking myself whether he is just plain stupid or really that hateful. I don’t know what he is trying to prove with these ridiculous actions, but I don’t see any redeeming qualities in this man. I'm left wondering what his goal is and how much more hate we will see coming from him.

Shiela Bachtell • St. Peters 

