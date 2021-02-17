 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: How should media have covered a habitual liar?
0 comments

Letter: How should media have covered a habitual liar?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump rips McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-Capitol riot

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., stand with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., as Trump speaks while departing after a Senate Republican Policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican Party still belongs to Donald Trump. The GOP privately flirted with purging the norm-shattering former president after he incited a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. But in the end, only seven of 50 Senate Republicans voted to convict Trump in his historic second impeachment trial on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

I am so very tired of hearing how the news media are so unfair to Donald Trump. What would Trump supporters have them do in the face of him telling over 30,000 lies and the horrible way he handled the pandemic?

His supporters say he did so many good things, but I believe whatever bad he did far outweighed the good. After all, Italy's Benito Mussolini made the trains run on time, and Adolf Hitler’s war stopped the Great Depression. 

I say the news media should continue to do their important jobs. There should be consequences for despicable behavior. Let’s hope Trump eventually gets his.

Judy Plocker • Chesterfield 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports