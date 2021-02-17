Letter: How should media have covered a habitual liar?

I am so very tired of hearing how the news media are so unfair to Donald Trump. What would Trump supporters have them do in the face of him telling over 30,000 lies and the horrible way he handled the pandemic?

His supporters say he did so many good things, but I believe whatever bad he did far outweighed the good. After all, Italy's Benito Mussolini made the trains run on time, and Adolf Hitler’s war stopped the Great Depression.

I say the news media should continue to do their important jobs. There should be consequences for despicable behavior. Let’s hope Trump eventually gets his.

Judy Plocker • Chesterfield