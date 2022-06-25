Letter: How will history treat today’s economic choices?

Regarding “ Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it’s possible ” (June 22): One can only look at colorful graphs about inflation and and photos of gas pump prices so much. Eventually, you start to question all its meaning, its lasting impact, how numbers will somehow change history.

I got an “A” in U.S. history, but not much time was taught about panics, recessions, market crashes, or even the Great Depression. The textbook gave some unemployment figures and food prices, but seldom told a story of reform. Thus, I would understand these downturns as historical events, nothing more.

I know nothing of the inner workings and complications of our economy; Wall Street is far too removed from my Missouri suburb. So all there’s really left for me to do is wonder what will be in the history books of the future. Instead of charts, will there be change? Will we learn something from today’s market? Perhaps start to rethink our reliance on oil and search for new sources of energy? Or perhaps understand the world’s economy and protect our own? Will there be something more, something tangible and meaningful which is spurred by this country’s crisis? I don’t know yet, but maybe the next class will.