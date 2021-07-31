 Skip to main content
Letter: How will the unvaccinated pay for their hospital bills?
Letter: How will the unvaccinated pay for their hospital bills?

Medical costs and hidden fees

Patients need more than a calculator to understand the bills that flood in after hospitalization for the coronavirus.

Regarding “Biden lauds Americans with Disabilities Act, vows ‘long COVID’ help” (July 26): We can all give thanks that this bill passed 50 years ago with bipartisan votes. Fortunately however, those with a disability were given access to places formerly unavailable. By contrast, I’m reminded of the Affordable Care Act becoming law and giving millions of people affordable health care. Only one party supported this bill. Many people have been saved from bankruptcy because of it. Truly, it was a lifesaver on many fronts.

Now the challenge to the country is the pandemic. Many Missourians remain unvaccinated. Hospitalizations have overwhelmed rural hospitals. Urban hospitals are taking in their cases. As it relates to the Affordable Care Act, are these anti-vaccination people prepared for the bill following their hospitalization from the coronavirus?

Joyce Nowak • Shrewsbury

