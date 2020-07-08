Letter: How would a statue's removal reduce our gun violence?

Regarding the Law and Order section of the July 4 edition of the Post-Dispatch: There were five men shot and killed in predominantly Black neighborhoods. If, in the past, every controversial statue had been removed and every act of police misconduct had been stopped, what effect would those changes have had on the outcome of these men’s lives? The answer is zero.
Instead of tearing up the community and this nation dealing with symbolism and periphery items, how about the politicians and leaders in the Black community do a deep dive into what would actually move the misery index needle in a positive direction?
Greg Blattner • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.