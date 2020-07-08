Letter: How would a statue's removal reduce our gun violence?
0 comments

Letter: How would a statue's removal reduce our gun violence?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Man charged with murder in Missouri Applebee’s shooting

Bystanders embrace outside an Applebee's restaurant Monday, June 22, 2020, in St. John, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. A gunman opened fire inside the restaurant, killing one and injuring at least two other people, police said (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the Law and Order section of the July 4 edition of the Post-Dispatch: There were five men shot and killed in predominantly Black neighborhoods. If, in the past, every controversial statue had been removed and every act of police misconduct had been stopped, what effect would those changes have had on the outcome of these men’s lives? The answer is zero.

Instead of tearing up the community and this nation dealing with symbolism and periphery items, how about the politicians and leaders in the Black community do a deep dive into what would actually move the misery index needle in a positive direction?

Greg Blattner • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports