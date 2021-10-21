Letter: How would GOP react if Democrats were doing this?

Regarding "Arizona Senate's election review records again ruled public" (Oct. 15): There is an important application of the Golden Rule to politics that is widely disregarded today, especially by people who pride themselves on taking the moral high ground.

Few people seem to ask: What would I think about this if it were my party acting in this outrageous manner? Or, what would I think if the other party were to act in the way my party is acting?

How many MAGA Republicans in Arizona or Michigan have asked themselves how they would react if Democrats had controlled their state government in 2016 and had responded to the election of Donald Trump in the way they are responding to the election of Joe Biden?

Why does it matter whether it is Democrats or Republicans who are doing this kind of thing? I think the answer is clear enough, once it is put in these terms, but too few of us do these days.