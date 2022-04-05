Letter: Human biology doesn't always fit male/female definition

Regarding the letter "If society can't define a woman, how can a judge?" (April 1): Most of us grew up thinking sex was determined solely by external genitals. Biologists will tell you it’s not so simple. Male or female attributes are apparent in four biological characteristics: external genitals, internal genitals, chromosomes and hormones. While most fit neatly into binary definitions of male or female across these characteristics, some have a mix of male and female and are considered intersex. Most also have a personal sense of gender congruent with our biological characteristics, but some don’t.

Sex can’t be determined solely by observation. Medical professionals and others show respect for those not fitting binary definitions when they ask how the self identifies.

Society used to treat left-handed people as evil, yet we now just assume without judgment that their brains are wired differently from the majority. Those on the autism spectrum are declaring themselves “neuro-atypical,” not abnormal. People with atypical intellectual capacities seem to have been blessed with an overabundance of compassion and love for others and are a blessing in our society.

I believe that if we could appreciate the biological diversity among us, we would accept all the beautiful variations. We’re all part of the human race and all worthy of recognition and respect.

Suzanne LeLaurin • Kirkwood