Letter: Human-slaughter rights aren’t part of Second Amendment

Regarding “Editorial: July 4 mass shooting drives home how much America has left to do on gun reform” (July 5): We have reached a point in this country where too many citizens use their Second Amendment rights to slaughter fellow Americans. Let me not dance around this. The country needs to outlaw AR-15s and similar automatic weapons, in my opinion, even from law abiding citizens. I do not care about farmers hunting wolves and other animals. Our forefathers hunted without automatic weapons. People shouldn’t fall victim to the false logic of “if they take our AR-15s today, they will come for our rifles tomorrow.”