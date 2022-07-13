Letter: Human-slaughter rights aren’t part of Second Amendment

Regarding “Editorial: July 4 mass shooting drives home how much America has left to do on gun reform” (July 5): We have reached a point in this country where too many citizens use their Second Amendment rights to slaughter fellow Americans. Let me not dance around this. The country needs to outlaw AR-15s and similar automatic weapons, in my opinion, even from law abiding citizens. I do not care about farmers hunting wolves and other animals. Our forefathers hunted without automatic weapons. People shouldn’t fall victim to the false logic of “if they take our AR-15s today, they will come for our rifles tomorrow.”
I fear our elected officials will not act because they are more interested in the perks and privileges of office than acting in the best interests of citizens. How can it not be in the best interest of U.S. citizens as a whole to eliminate the purchase of an AR-15?
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills