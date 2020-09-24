Letter: Humans play a role in frequency of disease outbreaks

Throughout the 21st century, we have had more than a fair share of zoonoses, including SARS, Ebola, H1N1, MERS and now, COVID-19.
Are we simply unlucky to be experiencing so much more of these than our ancestors did? Were these unexpected? The answer is no. There is a correlation between negative human impact on the Earth, such as deforestation and climate change. Experts have been expecting this growth in frequency of zoonoses for decades. The more we destroy the habitats of animals, the more they must adapt to human societies. This increases animal-to-human contact, significantly increasing the chance of a zoonotic disease being spread.
Has the current pandemic helped us learn our lesson? No, but it’s not too late to change that. We have seen statistics on the 25% decrease in carbon emissions largely due to factories that release so much gas being closed in the pandemic, but have we seen the beaches where litter is riddled with single-use surgical face masks? We must do better. A push for sustainability and a demand that companies take responsibility for their not-so-eco-friendly actions is great, but consumers must also hold ourselves accountable. It’s been ingrained in our brains since elementary school, and yet we still don’t do our best to reduce, reuse, recycle.
William M. Pohl • Foristell
