Letter: Humor takes the edge off of Trump presidency

Try to imagine President Donald Trump’s presidency without comedy. Think you could take it? He is a ridiculous man who is a walking mass of lies and contradictions. Once out of office, his childish tweets will be able to fill a fat book. When his Republican supporters get behind him, dressed up in their suits and ties trying to maintain dignity amidst the lies, it’s comedy at its best. Comedy undresses these traitors.
Our checks and balances are in jeopardy. Trump seemingly can ignore the U.S. Constitution. The Republicans don’t care, only wishing to be reelected. Verifiable facts are regarded as fake news. Acquitted by the Senate, he is now more emboldened to go on to his second act.
His Senate enablers took an oath to be fair and impartial. Now that was hilarious. For the sad and funny truth, tune in to late-night TV. There, Trump will be held accountable, and there will be no fake laughs.
And a special shout-out to Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, who are true Trump comedy sidekicks. And Sen. Josh Hawley is an up-and-comer.
Jim Arnitz • St. Louis