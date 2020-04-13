Live

Letter: Hunted for toilet paper, not eggs, on Easter
Letter: Hunted for toilet paper, not eggs, on Easter

We canceled the Easter egg hunt this year. The price of eggs is double what it should be. Perhaps the hens are on strike? The grocery store still has no paper products. This year, instead of hunting eggs, we were hunting tissue and toilet paper. We did find some tissues at one store, but the limit is one item per family. We found toilet paper at another store. There was no limit, but there wasn’t much to buy.

How can we stay home when we must hunt from store to store in order to buy what we used to buy in one trip to one store?

Susan LaBarge • House Springs

