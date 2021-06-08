Letter: Hunters shoot bears for egos and bragging rights

Regarding “Who wants to kill a black bear? More than 6,000 Missourians, that’s who.” (June 3): These erstwhile hunters are applying to reduce a population of only between 600 and 1,000 bears. Killing bears is killing for killing’s sake. There is no other reasonable explanation — not subsistence hunting, not game management. Simply bragging rights to having killed an animal as a trophy to one’s ego. And shame on the Missouri Department of Conservation whose “scientific management” played second fiddle to revenue generation.