Letter: Hunters shoot bears for egos and bragging rights
Black bear

A black bear peeks out from behind a tree. (Photo by Bess Sadler via Flickr/Creative Commons) 

Regarding “Who wants to kill a black bear? More than 6,000 Missourians, that’s who.” (June 3): These erstwhile hunters are applying to reduce a population of only between 600 and 1,000 bears. Killing bears is killing for killing’s sake. There is no other reasonable explanation — not subsistence hunting, not game management. Simply bragging rights to having killed an animal as a trophy to one’s ego. And shame on the Missouri Department of Conservation whose “scientific management” played second fiddle to revenue generation.

Michael Harvey • O’Fallon, Ill.

