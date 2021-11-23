Letter: Hypocrisy on both sides with talk about body autonomy

Regarding “Official: More than 90% of Fed workers got shots by deadline” (Nov. 22): Why do the God-fearing, Bible-thumping conservatives go crazy when they are mandated to get a vaccine? Because no government should be able to tell them what to do with their bodies. These are the same God-fearing, Bible-thumping conservatives who insist the government has a right to tell women what to do with their bodies when they become pregnant.