Letter: Hypocrisy on both sides with talk about body autonomy
Letter: Hypocrisy on both sides with talk about body autonomy

Regarding “Official: More than 90% of Fed workers got shots by deadline” (Nov. 22): Why do the God-fearing, Bible-thumping conservatives go crazy when they are mandated to get a vaccine? Because no government should be able to tell them what to do with their bodies. These are the same God-fearing, Bible-thumping conservatives who insist the government has a right to tell women what to do with their bodies when they become pregnant.

On the flip side: When the leftist, commie liberals demand that everyone should get a vaccine because it affects other people, aren’t they being two-faced by demanding that no one should be able to tell a woman what to do with her body when it also affects another human life?

Joe Rekart • St. Louis County

