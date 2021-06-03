Letter: Hypocrisy shows Republicans can’t stand the truth

Regarding “GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump” (May 28): Does anyone see the cognitive dissonance in Republican senators voting down a fact-finding congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and then going home to solemnly praise the sacrifice our soldiers have made in defending our democracy?

These same Republican senators talked about their support for police and reverence for law and order and then voted against an inquiry into an attack that injured 140 Capitol police. Capitol police and their families urged Congress to vote for the inquiry. The Capitol police protect these senators every day.

What should we conclude from these contradictions? Evidently, Republicans cannot stand the truth.

Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis