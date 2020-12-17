Letter: Hypocrisy thrives amid public school closings

Regarding Dorothy Rohde Collins' guest op-ed, "Saving St. Louis Public Schools must be the top priority" (Dec. 8) and Blythe Bernard's article "Residents blame city, district leaders for upcoming school closures" (Dec. 10): My Black, biracial elementary-aged children attend our 88% majority-Black neighborhood school. The knee-jerk delay reactions to the proposed closure plans have baffled me. In five years as a district parent, I’ve seen many people with power or resources ignore or undermine St. Louis Public Schools. They ignore the impact of their personal choices on the district and then call only the district to account at the latest crisis.
The mayor ignores the district altogether if possible, taking close to 45 days to appoint a needed board member.
The Board of Aldermen supports new charter schools, tax abatements, and developments that negatively impact affordable housing stock for growing families. Yet aldermen are dismayed when the district makes difficult decisions because of population loss and budget issues.
Among the individuals, activists, and organizers I’ve heard decry the closing of neighborhood schools are grandparents who use the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation, charter schools, gifted and magnet schools, or refuse to send their grandchildren to St. Louis public schools. Rarely do they have children enrolled in any neighborhood school. Seeing individuals with resources, networks and organizing skills avoid sharing the daily realities of life for the children and schools for which they claim to be advocates, including ours, has been painful. It's beyond disheartening to imagine how their access could be deployed to bring resources into our neighborhood schools and to hold the district accountable for its dysfunctions. The majority-Black schools slated for closure are being sacrificed on the altars of double-speak and self-interest of all who want to be for the marginalized but not with the marginalized.
Emily Hubbard • St. Louis
