Letter: Hypocrisy thrives amid public school closings

Among the individuals, activists, and organizers I’ve heard decry the closing of neighborhood schools are grandparents who use the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation, charter schools, gifted and magnet schools, or refuse to send their grandchildren to St. Louis public schools. Rarely do they have children enrolled in any neighborhood school. Seeing individuals with resources, networks and organizing skills avoid sharing the daily realities of life for the children and schools for which they claim to be advocates, including ours, has been painful. It's beyond disheartening to imagine how their access could be deployed to bring resources into our neighborhood schools and to hold the district accountable for its dysfunctions. The majority-Black schools slated for closure are being sacrificed on the altars of double-speak and self-interest of all who want to be for the marginalized but not with the marginalized.