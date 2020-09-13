Letter: Hypocrisy was in full view for both Biden and Harris

The Democrats’ hypocrisy was recently on display (“Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in Michigan visit,” Sept. 10). In Warren, Michigan, Joe Biden promised to bring back U.S. manufacturing and jobs outsourced to China and elsewhere. He sounded downright Trumpian. The problem is that, while Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice president for eight years, both he and Obama made little or no effort to discourage the outsourcing of American jobs. Instead, they told us that this was an unstoppable economic progression and that these jobs were never coming back. Now Biden and his handlers have decided the wise move is to flip-flop on this issue.
As to his vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, this champion of sexually abused women recently announced how “proud” she was of Jacob Blake of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after visiting him. Blake has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and getting into a fight with Kenosha police while resisting arrest. Sadly, he was shot in the back seven times by police and is now paralyzed from the waist down. The whole tragic episode is under investigation.
I’ve seen little media attention devoted to the woman who accuses Blake of assault, nor did Harris make any mention of her. I suspect there are thousands of other law-abiding Kenosha residents of whom Harris could have been proud, but they provided no opportunity for grandstanding. So much for the principles and integrity of the Democrat presidential ticket.
Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood
