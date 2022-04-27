 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hypocritical Meadows is example of real voter fraud

  • 0
Mark Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 30, 2020. An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Meadows from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state. Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina. In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states” (April 22): Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in three states. He was just removed from North Carolina’s voting rolls. So what does this tell us about the GOP’s claims of voter fraud when one of their top members could vote three times? How many other Republican leaders can cast more than one vote when many ordinary citizens have trouble casting one legally? Do as I say, not as I do should be the GOP’s motto.

Laura Cooper • Fenton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News