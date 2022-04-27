Letter: Hypocritical Meadows is example of real voter fraud

Regarding “Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states” (April 22): Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in three states. He was just removed from North Carolina’s voting rolls. So what does this tell us about the GOP’s claims of voter fraud when one of their top members could vote three times? How many other Republican leaders can cast more than one vote when many ordinary citizens have trouble casting one legally? Do as I say, not as I do should be the GOP’s motto.