Letter: Hypocritical to turn a blind eye to Trump's sexual past

I’m so proud that Rep. Ann Wagner is so tough when it comes to supporting sexual-assault victims and is tough on sexual assaulters (“Schupp says GOP attacks distort her record on sex offender laws,” Aug. 24). I’m sure she would strongly protest a man who proudly brags, “You can do anything. ... Grab ‘em by the [genital].” I’m sure she would denounce a person who said, “I did try and [have sex with] her, she was married. I moved on her like a bitch.” I’m sure she would be equally disgusted by a father who desired to date his own daughter.
So until Wagner is ready to speak out against the predator-in-chief, President Donald Trump, please spare us the lecturing. She and the rest of the Republican sheep are showing how truly hypocritical they are.
Brian Yaffee • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.