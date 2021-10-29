 Skip to main content
Letter: I-70 is like the autobahn: There seem to be no speed limits
Double fatal crast on WB I-70 at I-170 ramp

A two-vehicle fatal crash on the westbound lanes of I-70 near the I-170 ramp backed up westbound traffic on Thursday, May 13 2021. Two people died in the crash. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "St. Louis police hope to stop traffic death spike with citywide enforcement effort" (Oct. 25): Drivers are distracted and in a big hurry, hence the increased pedestrian fatalities. I believe a good place for the police to start cracking down on speeders would be Interstate 70 near downtown. It seems the average rate of speed is over 90 miles per hour, and then add to that reckless driving.

I have personally never witnessed a police officer pull a driver over on this stretch of interstate. Other highways suffer from this, but on Interstate 70, it seems nearly everyone is speeding. I call it the autobahn for its lack of speed-limit enforcement. Driving on it at any time, day or night, creates a great deal of anxiety.

So motorists should be advised if they head to Busch Stadium on Interstate 70, they might not make it there, or back. 

Stacy Linhares • Florissant 

