Letter: Ideologue judges will destroy their own authority

Republicans have embarked on a mad rush to pack the courts with unqualified ideologues as judges. When judges make clearly wrong decisions based on ideology, they destroy the legitimacy of their own balancing branch of our system.
Here are a few examples: Corporations are not people. They are artificial entities created by government for economic purposes. Corporations should not be given the same rights as human beings. They should be subject to their own set of rules. Money is not speech. Money is the tool of corruption. Removing the restrictions on money in elections has put our government even more in the hands of the super wealthy and reduced its ability to act for the common good. And freedom of religion is not a right to discriminate against people you disagree with or force your beliefs on others. It is the right to be free from interference from others in your beliefs.
These ideologues also appear to be intent on overturning the limited right women have to terminate their pregnancy, and they are just as disingenuous in this effort as in the above decisions. Life does not begin at conception. Life begins at birth. First breath. For all species.
When judges reach tortured decisions based on ideology, they destroy their own authority.
Kurt Hoener • Ballwin
