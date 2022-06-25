 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If ad was humorous, then Greitens isn’t very funny

Election 2022 Missouri Senate

This image from video shows Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, in a campaign ad that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in name only. 

 Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate via AP

Regarding “Greitens says violent video about hunting people was meant to be humorous” (June 22): I was initially horrified by Eric Greitens’ recent campaign ad, in which he pledged to shoot members of his own party. I was particularly alarmed by the lengths he went to in promoting his own ambition, regardless of consequence.

But then he explained that every “normal” person in Missouri understood that the visuals of Greitens leading an armed assault was actually intended as a humorous metaphor of some sort.

So I get it. Greitens isn’t a politician, he’s a buffoon.

Art Silverblatt • Clayton

0 Comments

