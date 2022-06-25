Letter: If ad was humorous, then Greitens isn’t very funny

Regarding “Greitens says violent video about hunting people was meant to be humorous” (June 22): I was initially horrified by Eric Greitens’ recent campaign ad, in which he pledged to shoot members of his own party. I was particularly alarmed by the lengths he went to in promoting his own ambition, regardless of consequence.
But then he explained that every “normal” person in Missouri understood that the visuals of Greitens leading an armed assault was actually intended as a humorous metaphor of some sort.
So I get it. Greitens isn’t a politician, he’s a buffoon.
Art Silverblatt • Clayton