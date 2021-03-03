 Skip to main content
Letter: If allegations are true, NY governor must resign
Letter: If allegations are true, NY governor must resign

Regarding “Cuomo accuser blasts attempted apology, ‘predatory behavior’” (March 1): In this day and age, even the slightest hint of sexual exploitation or misconduct can ruin a politician’s career. Apparently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t gotten the message.

I have always had the fondest admiration and respect for Cuomo and thought of him as among the nation’s finest governors, as I did his late father and former New York governor, Mario Cuomo.

That said, if by chance the accusations prove to be true, Cuomo should resign immediately. If not, he should be impeached, convicted and removed from office.

Gene Carton • University City

