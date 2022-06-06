Letter: If AR-15s are for protection, then why buy two of them?

Regarding " Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles " (June 1): Salvador Ramos bought two AR-15 rifles on his 18th birthday and brought those weapons to the school where he murdered 19 children and 2 adults in Uvalde, Texas. While there is much debate whether this is constitutionally protected, my simple question is: Why two? If it's his constitutional right to buy an automatic rifle, why does he need two of them to protect himself?

Data shows that we have 1.5 guns per citizen of the United States. That tells me that everyone who wants to own a firearm already does, and very likely owns more than one. So what is our saturation point? I would argue that we are already at that point. I doubt that the National Rifle Association, or politicians who receive money from the association and gun manufacturers, would agree. But I would I would love to hear their justification.