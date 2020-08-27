Letter: If arms aren't allowed, how can people protect themselves?

Regarding “The McCloskeys defend show of weapons in Republican National Convention speech” (Aug. 23): Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted on felony charges for brandishing weapons when peaceful protesters entered their private subdivision. There are many news stories of people getting in trouble with the law for defending themselves against aggressive protesters. What exactly can average citizens legally do to protect themselves after following the obvious first step of trying to avoid the encounter?
The Post Dispatch should research and publish self-defense rules, approved by district attorneys and prosecutors, for responding to: a) protesters entering private property; b) protesters approaching/screaming outside private houses; c) protesters throwing objects at houses; d) protesters surrounding/blocking vehicles in the streets; e) protesters on the street blocking people's path, screaming in their face and/or pushing/shoving them?
Calling 911 and being referred to City Hall is not an acceptable answer.
Michael Gaan • Chesterfield
