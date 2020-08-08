You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: If bars and restaurants can open, why not libraries?
St. Louis County Library reopens

The St. Louis County Library reopened on June 18, but with limited services and capacities. Tables and chairs normally set out for patrons are stacked in the middle of the room on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, until the library, which is monitoring the guidelines and recommendations of government and public health officials regarding COVID-19, can safely set them up. The headquarters has a 20 person, 60-minute limit as of now. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “St. Louis County Library closed, returns to curbside pickup” (July 29): As a longtime patron of the St. Louis County Library, I am mystified as to the specific reason behind the latest shutdown. I know some of the staff tested positive, but was there a rowdy, mask-less group congregating there? Were there too many people in line not social distancing?

I saw nothing like this during my visits to two libraries during the short weeks they were reopened.

To the contrary, there were no lines, very few patrons, distancing procedures in place, and no reason that I could see for alarm. Why then the shutdown?

Gyms, bars, restaurants and others can remain open, so why not libraries?

MaryBeth Barutio • St. Louis County

