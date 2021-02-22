Letter: If being Republican causes shame, then quit the party

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Courage and cowardice in the Senate chamber" (Feb. 16): I enjoy Lynn Schmidt’s frank assessments of the challenges facing Republicans. She writes that, “I’m still a Republican, but their refusal to hold Trump accountable makes me ashamed to say it out loud.” I believe that Schmidt must come to realize that she is part of the problem.
If she is really ashamed to say that she belongs to or supports a political organization, it is time to leave. The Republican Party cannot be saved. It is time for Schmidt and many other Republicans to become former Republicans. I do not expect that conservatives will flock to the Democratic Party, although moderate Republicans may find a permanent or temporary political home. I do, however, expect conservatives to withdraw from the Republican Party and to put their energy into a new political organization that reflects conservative values and that can present a viable vision for the nation. Until that political party comes into being, Republicans may have to vote for Democratic candidates because the other choice is so horrendous and destructive.
In the meantime, I don’t need to hear any further complaints from conservatives about how they reject what the Republican Party has become but are unwilling to cut the cord.