Letter: If being Republican causes shame, then quit the party

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column " Courage and cowardice in the Senate chamber " (Feb. 16): I enjoy Lynn Schmidt’s frank assessments of the challenges facing Republicans. She writes that, “I’m still a Republican, but their refusal to hold Trump accountable makes me ashamed to say it out loud.” I believe that Schmidt must come to realize that she is part of the problem.

If she is really ashamed to say that she belongs to or supports a political organization, it is time to leave. The Republican Party cannot be saved. It is time for Schmidt and many other Republicans to become former Republicans. I do not expect that conservatives will flock to the Democratic Party, although moderate Republicans may find a permanent or temporary political home. I do, however, expect conservatives to withdraw from the Republican Party and to put their energy into a new political organization that reflects conservative values and that can present a viable vision for the nation. Until that political party comes into being, Republicans may have to vote for Democratic candidates because the other choice is so horrendous and destructive.