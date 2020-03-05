Letter: If Bernie Sanders is nominee, Trump will be reelected

This country has socialist policies and programs, but it is still a democracy. Socialism is incorrectly equated with communism, which is wrong. But most people do not understand that. And if Sen. Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee, every other word from President Donald Trump’s campaign will be either "socialist" or "tax increases," and it may very well lead to his reelection.
The 2016 election was a lesser of the two evils choice, where Trump lost the popular vote and barely won in three key states that gave him the required electoral votes to win. I am afraid that may happen again if Sanders is the nominee. To me, four more years of Trump is beyond scary.
Dale Scott • Hillsboro