Letter: If Brickline urban trail is so great, let citizens vote on it

A digital rendering shows a draft concept for a multi-use path and gathering areas along St. Louis Avenue in St. Louis that would become a new segment of Great Rivers Greenway's network of trails. (Image by Stoss Landscape Urbanism, for Great Rivers Greenway)

Regarding “‘Imagine trees and music and artwork’: Trail district pitches $245 million greenways connecting St. Louis” (Feb. 4): This front-page article extolling the proposed Brickline urban trail development gave the impression that the project was a done deal. Evidently, there will be no public vote on any aspect of the plan. Input, consultation and feedback are press-release weasel-words. There is no substitute for a vote.

In University City, the primary promoter, Joe Edwards and his elected accomplices, worked long and hard to ensure that there was never a public vote for the Loop Trolley. Can we afford to make the same blunder again? I suggest we also put the trolley to a vote as well.

R. L. Shelli • St. Louis

