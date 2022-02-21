Letter: If Brickline urban trail is so great, let citizens vote on it

Regarding “‘Imagine trees and music and artwork’: Trail district pitches $245 million greenways connecting St. Louis” (Feb. 4): This front-page article extolling the proposed Brickline urban trail development gave the impression that the project was a done deal. Evidently, there will be no public vote on any aspect of the plan. Input, consultation and feedback are press-release weasel-words. There is no substitute for a vote.
In University City, the primary promoter, Joe Edwards and his elected accomplices, worked long and hard to ensure that there was never a public vote for the Loop Trolley. Can we afford to make the same blunder again? I suggest we also put the trolley to a vote as well.
R. L. Shelli • St. Louis