Letter: If Brickline urban trail is so great, let citizens vote on it

Regarding “‘Imagine trees and music and artwork’: Trail district pitches $245 million greenways connecting St. Louis” (Feb. 4): This front-page article extolling the proposed Brickline urban trail development gave the impression that the project was a done deal. Evidently, there will be no public vote on any aspect of the plan. Input, consultation and feedback are press-release weasel-words. There is no substitute for a vote.