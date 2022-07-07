Letter: If budget it 'brimming,' improve rail-crossing safety

Regarding “ Parson vetoes tax rebate checks, calls for overall tax rate cut ” (July 2): Gov. Mike Parson speaks of our state budget “brimming” because of a revenue surplus. More than 20 states have higher state income tax rates than Missouri, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. A Saturday editorial brief suggested the state would need pay only $80,000 for safety measures at an unmarked railroad crossing where an Amtrak train collided with a truck, killing four people and injuring 150.

Parson is speaking of our revenue surplus at the same time that we have a track and road junction with no safety equipment that is making national news. If our state government cannot connect these dots, then we can take safety measures ourselves. We can vote in people who will connect those dang dots.