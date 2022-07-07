 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: If budget it 'brimming,' improve rail-crossing safety

  • 0
APTOPIX Amtrak Derailment Missouri

An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo.

 Jill Toyoshiba - member image share, The Kansas City Star

Regarding “Parson vetoes tax rebate checks, calls for overall tax rate cut” (July 2): Gov. Mike Parson speaks of our state budget “brimming” because of a revenue surplus. More than 20 states have higher state income tax rates than Missouri, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. A Saturday editorial brief suggested the state would need pay only $80,000 for safety measures at an unmarked railroad crossing where an Amtrak train collided with a truck, killing four people and injuring 150.

Parson is speaking of our revenue surplus at the same time that we have a track and road junction with no safety equipment that is making national news. If our state government cannot connect these dots, then we can take safety measures ourselves. We can vote in people who will connect those dang dots.

Coralynne Westcott • Ballwin

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News