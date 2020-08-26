Letter: If candidates run negative ads, don't vote for them

I am distressed to hear negative, ugly and misleading television ads from the campaigns of Gov. Mike Parson and Rep. Ann Wagner. As far as I'm concerned, all candidates of any and every political persuasion will never receive my vote if the best argument they can make for themselves is to attack their opponent. Is their record so poor that mudslinging is their only recourse? If so, they should seek another line of work.
Lucy Drews • Bridgeton
